WJTV
Courtesy: Madison County Schools
by: Malaysia McCoy
Posted: Mar 23, 2023 / 10:23 AM CDT
Updated: Mar 23, 2023 / 10:23 AM CDT
MADISON, Miss (WJTV) – Madison Middle School will shift to virtual learning day on Thursday, March 23.
School leaders said the there was a power outage at the facility.
All other Madison County schools will operate in-person as usual.
