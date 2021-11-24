Madison mother claims daughter was hit by daycare teacher

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother in Madison spoke to WJTV 12 News after her daughter came home from daycare with a visible bruise on her eye.

Katorra Lewis said Madison County deputies are investigating after her three-year-old daughter came home from the Kids’ World Center last week.

“My mom sent me a video of my daughter. She told her to turn her head and that’s when I seen the bruise all the way from her eyebrow all the way down to underneath her eye,” said Lewis.

She said she called the owner of the daycare to find out what happened.

“She said Aubree probably ran into the training table where she sleeps at, or Aubree fell outside.”

However, the answer didn’t sit right with Lewis. She said something wasn’t adding up.

“Monday morning I told her, I said, ‘Listen, I need to see a video tape because I will be at peace if my child actually ran into a table.'”

After asking multiple times, Lewis said the owner showed her the surveillance video of Aubree’s teacher allegedly hitting her multiple times on the head during naptime. The daycare would not give WJTV 12 News a copy of the video.

Once she saw the video, Lewis said she doesn’t believe this was an isolated incident.

“We as parents drop our kids off and think that… I’m about to get emotional… and think that these teachers are going to look out for the safety of our child, but I don’t think that’s the case. I think some workers are just there to get a check not actually be there for the child,” stated Lewis.

She said the teacher who allegedly hit Aubree offered her $700 and the opportunity to quit the daycare. Lewis said her daughter hasn’t returned to the facility.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the daycare for a statement, and we have not heard back at this time.