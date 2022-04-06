MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler announced the City of Madison will opt out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.

“Our community is our priority. The limitations over our zoning authority, the waiver to allow dispensaries and grow facilities closer to our churches, schools and daycares without notice to the public, and the increased danger to our first responders are only some of the factors that guided our decision,” Hawkins Butler said.

State law requires municipalities to decide whether they will opt out of permitting the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana within their borders by May 3. Residents of any municipality that does so could, via petition, force a special election to allow the citizenry to determine whether the growth and sale of medical cannabis is allowed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.