MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested five suspects for attempting to pass fraudulent checks.

On Tuesday, October 17, police received a call about a person attempting to pass fraudulent checks at Community Bank on Highway 51. Officers said they located Derrick Patterson, who was attempting to pass fraudulent checks.

Police said a further investigation led to the identification of other individuals involved in the conspiracy.

With the assistance of Richland police, Madison investigators located the suspects’ vehicle at the Roadway Inn on Highway 49 in Rankin County. They arrested three occupants in the vehicle and arrested two others, who were in a motel room.

During a search, police said they found two word processors, blank check forms, forged prescriptions, and several other checks that the suspects had attempted to destroy when officers arrived at the location.

The following five suspects were arrested at the Roadway Inn:

Shavon Robinson, 34, of Atlanta, Georgia

Clifton Spann, 28, of Valdosta, Georgia

Marshun Jackson, 44, of Atlanta, Georgia

Deandre Love, 41, of Vero Beach, Florida

Kevis Buice, 29, of Atlanta, Georgia

Shavon Robinson (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

Clifton Spann (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

Marshun Jackson (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

Deandre Love (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

Kevis Buice (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

All five suspects were charged with conspiracy related to uttering forgery. After their initial appearance, Judge Jim Streetman set their bond at $1 million each.

Madison police said they are continuing their investigation with the possibility of more arrests.