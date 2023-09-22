MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a driver after discovering 24 pounds of cocaine inside a Freightliner.

On September 21, police stopped a 2014 Freightliner for careless driving on Interstate 55.

According to investigators, officers became suspicious of additional criminal activity. A K9 officer alerted officers to the presence of drugs. During a search of the vehicle, police said they found 24 pounds of cocaine that was concealed inside the Freightliner.

Officers arrested Roberto Antonio Escobar, of Texas. He was charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and careless driving.

Madison police arrested a driver after discovering 24 pounds of cocaine inside a Freightliner. (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

Roberto Escobar (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

Escobar is being held at the Madison County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance in court.