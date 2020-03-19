Madison Police: Scammer pretends to represent Entergy

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison Police Department is warning citizens to not give out financial or vital information. Investigators said a scammer has been calling neighbors claiming to represent Entergy.

According to MPD, the scammer tells the victim’s that their electric bill is past due and that a wire payment must be made immediately or the service will be shut off. Entergy (and most utility providers) do not solicit payments over the telephone.

Police said anyone in doubt about a utility representative’s true identity should hang up and verify the call using the publicly listed telephone number for the utility company.