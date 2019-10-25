Madison school awarded garden grant by AG Commissioner

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Faculty and students of Mannsdale Upper Elementary School were presented with a Growing Lunch School Garden Grant to enhance conservation efforts on Friday evening.

The $500 grant was given by the Commissioner of Agriculture’s Growing Lunch Program and will allow the school to purchase irrigation pots needed to produce a sufficient garden system.

Commissioner Gipson said, “[Food] has to be grown and it’s so important that we remember that as Mississippians and as Americans that food is a precious resource.”

He continued, “We must do a better job of teaching our young people where our food comes from and why it’s so important to support our farmers and Mississippi agriculture.”

Commissioner Gipson also toured the school’s garden, which contains 39 raised beds, compost bins, chicken coop, and greenhouse.