MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after Madison police said an aggravated domestic call turned into a standoff on Saturday, July 29.

Authorities responded to a home on Beaumont Street in the Cypress Lake neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a woman, who needed medical attention, in a lawn.

Madison Police Chief Gene Waldrop said the woman appeared to have been kicked in the head multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries

Brandon Stephen Bly (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

The chief said the male suspect barricaded himself inside of his parents’ home, trapping a four-year-old toddler inside with him.

Madison police, Madison County deputies, Ridgeland police and a SWAT team responded to the scene to negotiate with the suspect. Around 12:30 p.m., police said the man surrendered. The toddler was found safe in a bedroom.

“He came out. He gave himself up. He was taken into custody by members of the teams. The four-year-old was located on the second floor bedroom. He was okay,” said Waldrop.

The child was checked out by medical personnel and returned to the grandfather.

Brandon Stephen Bly, 26, faces charges of aggravated domestic violence and kidnapping. He is being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

The incident is still under investigation.