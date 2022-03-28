MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Five students from St. Joseph’s Catholic School will travel to Hattiesburg on Thursday, March 31 to perform with the All-State Honor Choirs.

Seniors Avery Calvert and Anna Crout, junior Brennyn Bolden and freshmen Cassie Anderson and Amari Alexander auditioned in October 2021 and were accepted as members of the All-State Honor Choir.

Calvert placed second in the state and will perform with the Soprano Alto Tenor Bass Honor Choir. Anderson, Alexander, Bolden and Crout will perform with the Treble Honor Choir.

The performance will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). Students will travel Thursday, rehearse Thursday and Friday, then perform on Saturday.