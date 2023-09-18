MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders in the City of Madison announced four new businesses will open in the city.

The Salad Station will open at 119 Colony Crossing Way. An official date for the opening has not been announced.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will also open in Madison. The business will be located on the corner near Best Buy. Nothing Bundt Cakes is expected to open sometime in November.

Bridal Path will offer a selection of wedding gowns at their new shop at 210 Main Street. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19 at 5:00 p.m.

Tamper Specialty Coffee has opened a shop at 111 Colony Crossing Way. The business offers espresso, brewed coffee, smoothies and food items. A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, September 21 at 3:00 p.m.