MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police announced a closure for Rice Road starting on Tuesday, December 19.

Officials said the closure will start at 7:00 a.m. on Rice Road at Tidewater Lane. The road will be closed to thru traffic during daylight hours only.

Entergy crews will install new poles in the area. Rice Road will open to normal traffic during the nighttime hours.

According to officials, the project is not scheduled to last more than a day and a half.

Rice Road southbound will be closed to thru traffic at Trace Cove, and drivers will need to use St. Augustine Drive as a detour.

Rice Road northbound will be closed to thru traffic at Post Road. Tidewater Lane eastbound will be closed at Rice Road. All residents of Tidewater will need to enter and exit the neighborhood by using Old Canton Road.