RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mag Ridge BMX League in Ridgeland is looking for new riders for the winter and upcoming spring competition season.

Mag Ridge BMX hosted its open house riding and instruction showcase on Sunday. The event allowed kids and adults who have never participated in BMX to watch and learn from experienced riders before they sign up for the league.

Mag Ridge is the only BMX track in Mississippi and hosts multiple races and a BMX state championship.

Track leaders say BMX is a great way for kids to build discipline and have fun while challenging themselves.

“It’s about competing with your friends. This is really a sport for somebody who wants to push themselves and compete. It’s all about fun. You’re looking at the same kind of kid wo wants to get out and challenge you to a foot race. When they get out here on a dirt racetrack and bang elbows with you trying to get the win,” said Bernie Brenneman, operator of Mag Ridge.

“It helps to teach a lot of real-life skills. How to win and how to lose,” said Trent Hoyem, a track coach.

“We’re trying to introduce a sport to people who don’t know about it and get them out here with the seasoned riders so they don’t feel intimidated. They see that this is not a hard sport to do and it’s easy to pick up,” said Shane Adams, a track coach and instructor.

Sign up for this season’s league closes on Saturday, March 5. Bikes and helmets are provided.