Magee High to begin virtual learning after COVID-19 cases reported

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County School District superintendent announced Magee High School will transition to virtual learning on Thursday, August 5.

This comes after 16 positive COVID-19 cases were reported since the start of in-person schooling on Wednesday, July 28, according to Superintendent Tori Holloway.

The district will be serving serving grab and go meals from 10:00 a.m. until noon daily at Magee High. School is scheduled to resume in-person on Thursday, August 19.