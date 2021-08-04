Magee High to begin virtual learning after COVID-19 cases reported

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County School District superintendent announced Magee High School will transition to virtual learning on Thursday, August 5.
This comes after 16 positive COVID-19 cases were reported since the start of in-person schooling on Wednesday, July 28, according to Superintendent Tori Holloway.
The district will be serving serving grab and go meals from 10:00 a.m. until noon daily at Magee High. School is scheduled to resume in-person on Thursday, August 19.
“Due to the quarantine of several students at Magee High School, we will change to a “Virtual Learning Schedule” for the next fourteen days. This schedule change only impacts Magee High School. Magee High has had sixteen positive student cases. According to our state guidelines, if more than three students in three different locations on campus test positive, a campus is recommended to be closed for fourteen days for cleansing and to allow the students to quarantine following high risk for exposure. This is effective immediately. Our campus is closed. There will be no online classes on Thursday, August 5, but there will be instructions posted on our social media on how students will proceed by the end of the day on Thursday once the plan is confirmed and in place. If any student has not picked up his or her Chromebook, Principal Broadhead can be reached at bbroadhead@simpsonk12.org to set up a time to pick up the computer at the school. Meals will continue to be served from 10 am until 12 pm each day from the drive-thru pick-up location at Magee High School. Staff and students will return to the campus of Magee High School on Thursday, August 19 and resume regular classes.”Simpson County School District via Facebook