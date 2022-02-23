MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Seven police staff resigned in Magee after tensions rose between the mayor’s office and police.

One police official said the sudden departures created a chaotic work environment with staff working overtime to sustain the impact.

Two dispatchers, the police chief, one part-time officer and four full-time officers quit following a heated city board meeting. The meeting was about creating stricter gun laws in Magee to help combat increasing crime.

In the last two years, Magee police officers have battled many cases. The problem is that crimes are not being solved. However, Mayor Dale Berry said arrests have decreased.

“If you look at the doc sheet, it shows you the police officers and the arrests. Some police are not making any, not writing any tickets. That’s why when the public asks me, ‘Why did you come down on the police department all of a sudden?’ Here is my proof right here,” said Berry.

The mayor said he is working to create a bigger presence in Magee. He’s ordered security cameras and requested more patrol. The city will announce the acting police chief on Tuesday, March 1.