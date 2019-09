JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The 2019 Magnolia Classic Dog Show kicked off Thursday!

The Brandon Kennel Club and the Mississippi State Kennel Club host this four-day all-breed dog.

The dog show features some of the finest K-9 specimens you’ll find across America.

The event takes place until September 15, at the Trademart building on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Children 12 and under can get in free and there will be a $2 gate fee to benefit local dog causes.