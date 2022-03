JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Magnolia Medical Foundation will host a free food giveaway for senior citizens on Tuesday, March 15 in Jackson.

The giveaway will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon at 256 East Fortification Street at first come, first serve basis for those 60 and older.

Due to COVID-19, senior citizens are required to remain in vehicle to be served.