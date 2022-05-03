PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) will conduct a “Downtown Roadmap” for Main Street Pearl.

The purpose of the “Downtown Roadmap” is to provide Main Street Pearl with a strategic framework or “roadmap” with prioritized recommendations and specific implementation tactics for the next three to five years as the organization guides the downtown revitalization activities for the city.

The public is invited to attend a community visioning session on Tuesday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pearl Community Center.

“We are excited to get our Main Street program off and running,” said Pearl Mayor Jake Windham. “We want to make sure we understand and take into account the thoughts of our citizens and businesses throughout the process of developing Main Street Pearl.”

All community members are invited to attend the final Community Presentation on Thursday, May 26 at 5 p.m. at the Pearl Community Center. The public presentation will include general observations and recommendations by the Downtown Roadmap Team.