NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Adams Aquatic Center will be closed while crews wait for pump replacement parts.

The Natchez Democrat reported the main pump that filters water into the pool stopped working. A company had to order six different parts from different locations, which could take two to three weeks to be delivered.

Planned events at the pool have been postponed.

Interim Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Porter said managers are considering rebuilding a secondary pump system for a backup.