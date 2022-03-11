JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard Schwartz & Associates Injury Lawyers, P.A. hosted a sendoff party for local Make-A-Wish recipient, Jordyn Reed, on March 11th at 10:00am at the Richard Schwartz & Associates office in Jackson. The surprise party was held to celebrate the beginning of her wish coming true: a vacation to Hawaii with her family.

“We have had a blast planning this event. Getting to know Jordyn and her family, and being able to make her wish come true, has been so inspiring and motivating. She really is a special kid,” said Attorney Richard Schwartz.

Attorney Richard Schwartz also encourages other businesses all over Mississippi to grant wishes when they can.

