Malco Renaissance Cinema Grill set to open Thursday: Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Malco Theatres has set December 12, 2019, as the official opening date for the new Renaissance Cinema Grill in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

The theatre will include luxury reserved recliner seating in all auditoriums, as well as Dolby 7.1 digital surround sound.

Customers will have access to the new Malco Grill option which includes includes gourmet quick-casual selections, complete with a full bar menu of beer, wine, and cocktails.

A lobby kiosks are in place to allow online/advance ticketing redemption, so patrons can “skip the box office line”.

“Malco is very excited about bringing a state-of-the-art luxury cinema grill to the Ridgeland community. This theatre will be something the community will be very proud to have and enjoy for many years to come,” said David Tashie, President and COO.

“Our emphasis has always been on quality and we have always stressed the importance of staying ”ahead of the curve” in sight and sound technology. Our family has been in this business for over 100 years, and we’ve always embraced any new idea that enhances the moviegoing experience for our patrons. We believe these new amenities will add to the already fun and exciting experience of going out to the movies.”

“Renaissance at Colony Park is pleased and fortunate to have the Malco brand as a part of its merchandising mix. It will truly enrich the entertainment component of the Renaissance experience,”

said Andrew Mattiace, co-owner and developer of the center.