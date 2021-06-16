Malco Theatres to celebrate Cinema Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Malco Theatres will host its first-ever Cinema Week, which will take place Tuesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 27.

“Movie theaters connect us. They are where stories are shared and discussed in a communal experience,” said Brandon Jones, Executive Chairman of the Founding Committee of Exhibitor and Studio Partners for Cinema Week. “Following such a challenging year, I’m humbled by the enthusiasm and support from our sponsors and partners who want to help us remind audiences that the magic happens when you go to the movies. There’s nostalgia there. It’s where we go for entertainment, and by launching Cinema Week, we want to preserve the culture of going to the movies.”

Malco is planning on both company-wide and individual activities at area theatres including: