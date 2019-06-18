Male empowerment group looks change community

Manhood 805 is a faith-based male empowerment group in the Jackson metro area.

The organization was created to uplift, encourage, and elevate males to the next level through mentorship, fellowship, and service.

Eric Beamon, the man behind it, says he wants help men reach their full potential, so they can be the best mentors, fathers, and community leaders possible.

Beamon recently launched an “appearance matters” campaign that teaches local students the importance of looking their pest and professional etiquette.

There was also a Father’s Day photoshoot that brought men and their children together. It was an opportunity to showcase positive images of local families and start a conversation about the importance of fathers in America.

In 3 years’ time the group has grown tremendously and its creator says he is hoping to have an even bigger impact in the future.

You can get involved by following the group on Facebook or Instagram.