CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Claiborne County deputy.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 14 at Simps Bar and Grill on Tillman Road. Investigators said the deputies were trying to enforce the 2:00 a.m. curfew when Willie Young attacked one of them.

Young has been charged with simple assault on a police officer. He appeared in court on Tuesday, November 16, and his bond was set at $100,000.

The case has been bound over to the Grand Jury.