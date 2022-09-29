PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting two deputies during an traffic stop in Pike County on Tuesday, September 26.

Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on South Lucust Street when driver Eric Damone Conerly refused to show his license. Conerly tried to drive away, but the deputy reached in to try to get the key out the ignition.

Officials said Conerly then exited the vehicle and attempted to hit the deputy with a stick. Conerly wouldn’t comply, so the deputy called for back up.

After another deputy arrived, Conerly allegedly struck one in the ear with the stick and he bit the other deputy on his forearm.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, possession, sale, transfer of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana/syn cannabinoids in a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct/resisting arrest. He was booked into Pike County Jail.