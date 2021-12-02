Man accused of breaking into Pike County storage units

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly breaking into six storage units in November.

Deputies said they responded to Park Drive Mini Storage just after 10:00 p.m. on November 27, 2021. The owner said a white Chevrolet Tahoe was stuck in a hole nearby with a man, who was identified as Stacy Nelson, Jr.

According to deputies, another man and two women in a gray car left before they arrived. When deputies searched the truck, they found the items that were stolen from the storage units.

Nelson was detained at the scene and taken to the Pike County Jail. He was charged with six counts of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, attempted burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

Deputies said more arrests are pending in the case. If you have any information, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, Central Dispatch at 601-684-3213 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 888-755-8810.