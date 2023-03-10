JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly burglarizing two business in Jackson.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said officers responded to burglaries around 1:00 p.m. at Native Coffee on North State Street and Corner Market on East Fortification Street on Tuesday, March 7.

DPS officials said the suspect goes by the name “Polo” and is approximately 6 feet tall with a mohawk haircut and a tattoo under/near his right eye.

He was last seen driving a white BMW X-series SUV with a black front bumper.

(Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

(Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

(Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with any information about the case can contact Capitol Police at (601)-359-3125.