JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school.

The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the school. He didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use one.

A few days later, officials with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said the vehicle was found in the county. A person of interest was taken into custody.

Jackson Public Schools (JPS) Public Engagement Executive Director Sherwin Johnson said Tyler Charles Payne, 32, was arrested in connection to the carjacking. He was booked into the Hinds County Detention Center on an armed carjacking charge. Johnson said Payne is also wanted for crimes that happened in Texas and Oklahoma.