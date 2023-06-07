VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a third person after he allegedly embezzled from a clothing store.

Police said Anajji D. Odom, 31, of Port Gibson, was arrested and charged with felony embezzlement. He appeared in court on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. His bond was set at $30,000.

Two women, who police said were employees at the Rainbow on Pemberton Square Boulevard, were initially arrested in the case.

Police said they responded to the business on Tuesday, May 23 after receiving call about a theft of merchandise.

Rainbow’s Loss Prevention Manager reported surveillance showing two employees embezzling clothing and other store merchandise in the amount of $5,361.88.

Anajji Dexavery Odom (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Ashanti Jernae Hardin (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Antoinette Renee Hyder (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Police said Ashanti Jernae Hardin, 20, of Vicksburg, and Antoinette Renee Hyder 34, of Port Gibson, were arrested and charged with felony embezzlement.

Hardin and Hyder appeared before the Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter on Friday, May 26, 2023. They each received a $30,000 bond.