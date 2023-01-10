PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly impersonating an officer.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the 4000 block of Old Highway 24 on January 6 after receiving a call about a man who identified himself as law enforcement.

The caller told deputies that the man came to a home with lights and sirens and pointed his finger as if it was a gun.

While responding to the call, a deputy observed a vehicle matching the description provided the caller on Old Industrial Road. The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Bobby Dean Perry.

Investigators said the deputy saw a siren box, a pair of handcuffs, an ASP baton and lighting equipment inside Perry’s vehicle. They said he also had a firearm, holster and a badge inside the vehicle.

Perry was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer. His bond was set at $2,000.