COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies arrested a man for allegedly killing his cousin.
Investigators said the fatal shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17 on Rail Road Avenue in Georgetown.
When officers arrived at the location, they discovered the body of 46-year-old James Collins. The suspect, 23-year-old Tyrekennel Collins, was arrested near the scene shortly afterwards.
Investigators said there is no motive for the shooting.
Collins is being held in the Copiah County Detention Center until his initial appearance.