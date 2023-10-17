COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies arrested a man for allegedly killing his cousin.

Investigators said the fatal shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17 on Rail Road Avenue in Georgetown.

When officers arrived at the location, they discovered the body of 46-year-old James Collins. The suspect, 23-year-old Tyrekennel Collins, was arrested near the scene shortly afterwards.

Investigators said there is no motive for the shooting.

Tyrekennel Collins (Courtesy: Copiah Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Collins is being held in the Copiah County Detention Center until his initial appearance.