NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez man arrested a man for allegedly shooting a dog. The incident happened on Woodlawn Street on April 23, 2022.

Police said a neighbor observed a wounded dog (a Corgi breed) laying on the front porch of his home. He said the dog had gotten into his neighbor’s yard where his neighbor shot and killed the dog.

After an investigation, police arrested 71-year-old Donald White. He was charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and shooting inside the city limits.

White was released on bond.