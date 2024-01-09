SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing an elderly woman in Scott County made his initial appearance in court on Monday, January 8.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said Sammy “Scotty” Patrick was denied bond by the judge during his court appearance.

Patrick is accused of killing and sexually assaulting 78-year-old Dee Eady at her Forest home on Saturday, December 30. He allegedly burned Eady’s body.

Investigators said Patrick robbed a Subway in Woodville, Mississippi, shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 1. Woodville is more than 170 miles away from Scott County.

Patrick is also the suspect in multiple auto burglaries in Scott and Newton counties.

Authorities captured Patrick in Byram on Friday, January 5. He was charged with capital murder and rape.