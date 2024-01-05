SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies said the man accused of killing an elderly woman has been captured.

Scott County deputies made the announcement on social media that Sammy “Scotty” Patrick had been arrested in Byram, Mississippi, on Friday, January 5.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said Patrick sexually assaulted and killed 78-year-old Dee Eady at her Forest home on Saturday, December 30. Patrick allegedly burned Eady’s body.

Sammy Patrick (Courtesy: Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said Patrick robbed a Subway in Woodville, Mississippi, shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 1. Woodville is more than 170 miles away from Scott County.

Patrick was also wanted for multiple auto burglaries in Scott and Newton counties.