SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The investigation continues after a Scott County mother and son were shot and killed on Monday, October 9.

Firefighters discovered the bodies of 36-year-old Zina Williams and her 7-year-old son, Zacchesus Williams, while responding to a mobile home fire on Wash Drive.

“We started doing more inquiry and found out that there was… that she had a boyfriend that lived there with her. We were able to obtain his name, James Fulgham, of Meridian, Mississippi,” said Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee.

Fulgham was arrested in Lauderdale County on Tuesday, October 10.

“We located a previous address for the suspect. We sent some investigators out utilizing some technology. We were able to make the determination that a vehicle that was also being looked for was in a wooded area in a close proximity to a recent residence that he had residence that he had lived in. We were in the process of setting up surveillance on that residence with Fulgham was observed leaving that residence,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Fulgham was charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of arson. Lee said he could face additional charges.

“You never get used to it. I don’t. You know, that it’s not something that occurs. And it’s definitely not only just shocking to the community when something like this happens. It’s pretty much shocking to all the deputies and all the fire personnel that had responded out there,” said Lee.

The sheriff said investigators are working with the district attorney’s office to determine if the suspect will face additional charges.