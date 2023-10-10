FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested a man after a mother and son were found dead inside a home.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Wash Drive in Forest around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9. They discovered the bodies of 36-year-old Zina Williams and her 7-year-old son, Zacchesus Williams, inside the home.

According to the sheriff, the mother was shot once in the head, and the child had been shot multiple times.

The suspect, James Fulgham, was arrested without incident in Lauderdale County on Tuesday, October 10 just before 3:00 p.m.

The sheriff said Fulgham and Williams were both employed at Tyson Foods in Forest. Witnesses stated that the two were seen arguing on Monday before leaving for the day.

James Fulgham (Courtesy: Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

Zina Williams (Courtesy: Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

Lee said investigators believe Fulgham stole Williams’ care after the shooting. He has been charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of arson.