JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his sister’s boyfriend.

The shooting happened on Mimosa Drive on Monday, June 27. When detectives arrived, they found 27-year-old Keeya Scott had been shot multiple times and was lying in the front yard. He died at the scene.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said detectives learned Scott had gotten into an argument on the phone with his girlfriend, Kristie Green.

Detectives said Green and her brother, Demarcus Bassett, came to the location on Mimosa Drive so she could get her property.

According to Hearn, Scott came outside and argued with them. Shortly afterwards, Scott was allegedly shot by Bassett.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.