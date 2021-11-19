Man accused of killing uncle in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man for allegedly killing his uncle on Thursday, November 18 in Natchez.

The Natchez Democrat reported that Adrian Ali Harris, 42, was charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Marion Hunt, 59, on Old Courthouse Road.

Adams County deputies said Hunt was found at the wheel of a truck around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, November 18. He was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect as Harris, according to investigators. They said he returned to the scene and was arrested without incident.

Harris is being held at the Adams County Jail. His bond has not been set at this time.