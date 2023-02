HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies arrested a man accused in the shooting death of his pregnant wife.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the shooting happened Monday morning in the 2400 block of S. Pine Lea Drive.

Investigators believe Ernest Weems, 41, shot and killed his wife, 36-year-old Twyla Weems, during an argument.

Jones said the victim was four months pregnant at the time of her death.