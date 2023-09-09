YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in Yazoo City has been identified.

The Yazoo Herald reported Mike Patterson Jr. has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Hayden Toliver, of Yazoo City. His bond has been set at $350,000.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the shooting happened on Tuesday, August 29 around 10:30 p.m. Authorities received a call about shots being fired in the area behind Willow Wood Apartments near Webster Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Toliver on the ground behind Thomas Christian Academy.

Shivers said Toliver was taken to Baptist Medical Center and later airlifted to Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson.

The coroner said Toliver died from his injuries on Wednesday, August 30. He said the teen died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Yazoo City police said Patterson was arrested in connection to the shooting on Thursday, August 31.