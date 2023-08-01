JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man who allegedly made a terroristic threat during an intramural basketball game.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said officers responded to a call about a disturbance near 431 North Street in Jackson on Tuesday, August 1.

When officers arrived, they were informed a man had gotten into a verbal altercation and threatened to shoot several people who were playing basketball. Witnesses told officers the man went to his vehicle, grabbed his backpack and was making his entry back into the building when an on-duty security guard stopped him.

Capitol police located the man near his vehicle shortly after their arrival. Martin said police recovered a handgun and the backpack from the suspect’s vehicle.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Jeffery Webb, Jr. He was arrested at the scene without incident and charged with making a terroristic threat.