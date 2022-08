YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.”

The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8.

Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the messages to his place of employment.

The business contacted authorities, and deputies were able to arrest Rucker.