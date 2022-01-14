Man accused of rape at Canton Manor arrested

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of raping a female at the Canton Manor Developmental Center was arrested.

According to Chief Otha Brown, Antwon Harris is being held on no bond at the Madison County Detention Center. He is expected to make a court appearance on February 9 at the Madison Municipal Court.

Brown said Harris was arrested while walking to his vehicle at the Canton High apartment complex on Liberty Street.

Police said the rape happened on Thursday, January 13 around 5:00 a.m. The chief did not say if the victim was an employee or a resident of the facility.