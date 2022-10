JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was killed during a domestic dispute.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the 23-year-old woman was run over by a vehicle that was being driven by her 23-year-old boyfriend. The incident happened on Creston Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Hearn said the boyfriend was arrested. The victim and the suspect have not been identified.