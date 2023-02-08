LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leake County man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that happened in January 2023.

Breezy News reported the incident happened on Ealy Road on Friday, January 27. Authorities said a caller reported that a woman was thrown out of the vehicle.

According to investigators, the woman said she jumped out of the moving vehicle during an argument with the driver, Casey L. Jones.

Deputies said Jones backed over the victim and ran her over again before leaving the scene.

The victim was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.