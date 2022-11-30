BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man and three teenagers in connection to a shoplifting incident at Walmart.

Byram Police Chief David Errington said they received a call about the teens shoplifting electronics from the business. The teens allegedly told officers that James Jackson had sent them into to the store to steal the items.

Errington said when officers confronted Jackson, he fled the scene in a black Honda Accord. Byram police chased the suspect into Jackson and were joined by Jackson police, Capitol police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).

The chase ended on Woodrow Wilson Avenue at Powers Avenue. Errington said Jackson and the teens tried to run from the scene, but they were captured.

The teenagers have been charged with misdemeanor shoplifting. Jackson was charged with three counts of contributing to delinquency of minors, child endangerment, DUI, traffic offenses, felony fleeing, resisting arrest and shoplifting.

Jackson was taken to the Hinds County Detention Center until his initial court appearance.