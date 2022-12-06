NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a Gulfport man who was accused of starting a car fire outside of an apartment complex.

The Natchez Democrat reported city firefighters and police worked together to make the arson arrest last week.

Investigators said Latrevis Clay, 33, was arrested Wednesday, November 30.

Authorities said Clay set fire to a vehicle outside of a Natchez apartment complex in September and is now in custody awaiting trial. The vehicle was destroyed, but there was no other damage.