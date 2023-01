MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies announced on Monday that the man who was wanted for shooting a four-year-old was arrested.

Investigators said Michael D. Harris, 25, was arrested in connection to the September 27, 2022, shooting on Summit Street. According to police, Harris fired shots into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was injured.

Harris was wanted for discharging a weapon within city limits, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.