VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted for allegedly shooting his brother at Battlefield Campground on Sunday, June 12 has been arrested in Webster County.

Michael Marino Molinari is accused of shooting his brother in the leg during an argument. Authorities said his brother was taken to a local hospital and Molinari was on the run.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Molinari was arrested in Webster County on Wednesday, June 15. He was returned to Warren County where he was booked into jail for aggravated assault.