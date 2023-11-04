CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County investigators said a man has been charged for allegedly shooting his cousin in the legs.

Deputies responded to the Claiborne County Medical Center on October 30, 2023, after receiving a call about a shooting victim. When they arrived, the victim reported his cousin, Tmonte King, shot him in both legs.

On October 31, investigators said King surrendered to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with aggravated assault.

King appeared in court on November 1, and his bond was set at $100,000.