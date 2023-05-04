Stanley Self, Jr., was arrested at an apartment complex in Brandon, Mississippi. (Courtesy: Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety)

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of shooting a Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper in Mound Bayou has been captured.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said U.S. Marshals arrested Stanley Self, Jr., at an apartment complex in Brandon, Mississippi. The Blue Alert that was issued for Self has been canceled.

Trooper Ryan Watson (Courtesy: Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety)

Self was charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Due to this being an ongoing investigation, DPS officials said more charges are anticipated.

Authorities said Self shot Trooper Ryan Watson during a traffic stop in Mound Bayou on Tuesday, May 2.

According to MHP, Watson’s injuries were not life-threatening. He underwent surgery and is on the road to recovery.

A GoFundMe was set up for Watson to help with his recovery. As of Thursday, May 4, the fundraiser has raised more than $13,000.